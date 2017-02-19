Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Aaron Carter attacked on stage

Former child star was performing at an event when a member of a different band hit him

Image Credit: REX
Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX (3154637k)Aaron CarterAaron Carter in concert at the Castle Theater, Bloomington, Illinois, America - 07 Oct 2013
Tabloid
 

Singer Aaron Carter was attacked by a fellow musician onstage at an event.

The former child star was performing at the Looney Bin in Bradley, Illinois, on Friday when a member of Ill State, the group who preceded Carter’s set, jumped onstage and attacked him over an allegedly racial remark.

“I didn’t get beat up. I got a hit and [was] pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them,” the 29-year-old tweeted on Saturday.

“Maybe he should’ve not been a fake security guard causing liability to the venue and antagonising me and my fans mid show...”

Carter then defended himself against accusations of racism, tweeting: “News flash my band consists of three amazing black funk musicians and an Italian guitar player from Italy... They raised me and have been playing with me doing shows for 16 years.”

According to TMZ, which obtained video footage of the incident, Carter requested a member of Ill State be removed from the venue after he “was goofing, grabbing people’s cellphones and shooting video as Aaron tried to perform.”

As the individual was being escorted out, Carter reportedly yelled, “Bye, Felipe,” his own version of the slang term, “Bye, Felicia”.

The member of Ill State then attacked Carter, in the process allegedly damaging a computer and speaker.

TMZ reports Carter was left “bloody” and moved to a nearby hospital. He has since spoken out against Saturday’s events, claiming he meant no disrespect and that authorities are investigating the attack.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Madonna shares video of newly adopted twins

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused