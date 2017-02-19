Aaron Carter attacked on stage

Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX (3154637k)Aaron CarterAaron Carter in concert at the Castle Theater, Bloomington, Illinois, America - 07 Oct 2013

Singer Aaron Carter was attacked by a fellow musician onstage at an event.

The former child star was performing at the Looney Bin in Bradley, Illinois, on Friday when a member of Ill State, the group who preceded Carter’s set, jumped onstage and attacked him over an allegedly racial remark.

“I didn’t get beat up. I got a hit and [was] pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them,” the 29-year-old tweeted on Saturday.

“Maybe he should’ve not been a fake security guard causing liability to the venue and antagonising me and my fans mid show...”

Carter then defended himself against accusations of racism, tweeting: “News flash my band consists of three amazing black funk musicians and an Italian guitar player from Italy... They raised me and have been playing with me doing shows for 16 years.”

According to TMZ, which obtained video footage of the incident, Carter requested a member of Ill State be removed from the venue after he “was goofing, grabbing people’s cellphones and shooting video as Aaron tried to perform.”

As the individual was being escorted out, Carter reportedly yelled, “Bye, Felipe,” his own version of the slang term, “Bye, Felicia”.

The member of Ill State then attacked Carter, in the process allegedly damaging a computer and speaker.

TMZ reports Carter was left “bloody” and moved to a nearby hospital. He has since spoken out against Saturday’s events, claiming he meant no disrespect and that authorities are investigating the attack.