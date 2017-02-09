Mobile
Hamptons home Grey Gardens for sale for $19.95m

The home was featured in a documentary, HBO movie and Broadway musical

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 15, 2009 photo, the "Grey Gardens" house is shown in East Hampton, N.Y. Grey Gardens, the Hamptons home once owned by eccentric relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is for sale. It was featured in a documentary, HBO movie and Broadway musical. Newsday reports Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017,it has been listed for $19.95 million. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tabloid
 

Grey Gardens, the Hamptons home once owned by eccentric relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is for sale. It was featured in a documentary, HBO movie and Broadway musical.

Newsday reports it has been listed for $19.95 million (Dh73.25 million).

In a 1975 documentary, it was the rundown home of Onassis’ aunt Edith Bouvier Beale and her cousin, Edith Beale. HBO made a 2009 Emmy-award winning movie about their story. Later it was the subject of a Broadway musical.

Longtime Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and his journalist wife, Sally Quinn, bought the home in 1977.

Bradlee died in 2014. Quinn reportedly told a real estate agent the home didn’t feel the same without him.

The three-story, shingle-style home was built in 1897. It features seven bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms.

