‘Hamilton’ author Chernow to release Grant bio
Ron Chernow, the historian who helped inspire the musical Hamilton, has a biography of former US president Ulysses Grant coming out in October.
Penguin Press is calling the book Grant and plans to release it on October 17, the publisher said on Wednesday. Chernow’s previous book, Washington: A Life, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2011. His 2004 work on Alexander Hamilton was the basis for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway smash. Chernow served as historical consultant for the show, which became a national phenomenon.
Chernow’s other books include Titan, a biography of John D. Rockefeller, and The House of Morgan.