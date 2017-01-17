Uzair Jaswal launches debut album ‘Na Bhulana’

Uzair Jaswal, the Coke Studio star, known for his effortless melodious vocals and chocolate boy charm, spell bound the audience during the launch event of his debut album, Na Bhulana.

With Na Bhulana, the Pakistani star has brought forth an album which is a strong compilation of songs, recorded while on tour over the span of a decade.

Across borders, Jaswal might be the Tere Bin hit maker, but exploring his track record, we know him for so much more than that.

Jaswal is not just a singer. He’s a performer. A skill only a few are blessed with.

He shone bright in a cameo performance with Jalaibee, a film helmed by his brother Yasir Jaswal.

He entertained us with upbeat tracks such as Bolay and Sajna at the launch event.

Na Bhulana has been produced, mixed and mastered by Sarmad Ghafoor of Rungg fame.

When I approached Uzair to say a few words about ‘Na Bhulana’, for me his expression said it. I sensed excitement, eagerness and a feeling of accomplishment from him.

The songs of the album have been released earlier on YouTube and have become viral hits, with a few of them going beyond a million hits.

The debut album is a collection of songs which are reflective of his journey as an individual and a musician.

The album takes through his experiences of love, anguish and his passion for music.

The singer had earlier tweeted, “Dreams do come true! #NaBhulana.”