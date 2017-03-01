Mobile
What’s Anurag Kashyap doing in Tamil cinema?

Bollywood filmmaker plays a villain in upcoming film ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap plays a villain in upcoming film, Imaikkaa Nodigal, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by Cameo Films.

“Rudra will be a special character for me on my first foray into Tamil cinema that I love so much and inspires me as well,” Kashyap said.

“Rudra is not your typical baddie,” he added. “He doesn’t just smoke, drink, order his men around and indulge in item numbers. He is menacing, scary, smart and cunning. Despite being tied up with my own projects in Mumbai, I was tempted to take it up. When the audience watch the movie and if I’m able to evoke the tiniest of fears in them, as Rudra, I’ll consider my work done.”

Imaikkaa Nodigal also features Nayanthara, Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna.

Kashyap has been open about his admiration for south Indian films and has friends in the industry.

Talking about the team, Kashyap said that it was great to see youngsters take up the initiative and do interesting films like this.

“I’m surprised by director Ajay’s command over the medium. [Director of photography] R.D Rajasekhar is a friend of mine and I’ve had the joy of working with him in A.R. Murugadoss’s Akira before this. His frames are a delight to watch. Additionally, the production has been impeccable. Every need of the artists, technicians and the film is being taken care to the T.”

There are few more shooting schedules before Imaikkaa Nodigal wraps up by the end of April.

Kashyap assures that the film will be worth the wait.

