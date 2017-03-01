Mobile
Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Aby’ flying high

Debutant director Srikant Murali’s dreams take off with this simple story of a young man’s wish to fly

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

How does one feel when a dream that you have nurtured for twenty years eventually becomes reality?

“I was numb with joy,” remembered ad-film maker Srikant Murali of his experience of watching his first feature film with the audience on the first day of its release.

“There I was sitting in the front row with my wife and close friend GK, who is my mentor too, and listening to the applause as the film unspooled on-screen. It was an unbelievable moment and one that I can never forget.”

GK, overcome by emotion, held him and cried.

Aby, scripted by Santosh Aechikkanam, tells the story of Aby, a young man from a village in Kerala who is fascinated by the idea of flying.

Vineeth Sreenivasan plays Aby and the film travels through four stages of his life, beginning from the ’90s to 2013.

“Who has not thought of being among the clouds and with birds for company? Flying is a dream that many of us can connect with,” said Srikant Murali who assisted directors K.G. George, Shivaprasad and Priyadarshan before working with Kairali television as program producer.

His research for the film involved interacting with air commanders and air-craft designers.

Praising Sreenivasan, Murali said that Aby is very much like Vineeth, a man of few words but committed to following his dream.

The feedback has been overwhelming, he added, with people referring to it as an inspirational story. “Aby will appeal to the young and old,” he said.

The supporting cast includes Aju Verghese (playing Aby’s close friend), Mareena Michael (Aby’s childhood sweetheart), Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudheer Karamana and Bollywood’s Manish Choudhury.

Music is scored by Bijibal, Jason J. Nair and Anil Johnson. Sudheer Surendran is the cinematographer. Suvin K. Varkey is the producer.

