‘Veeram’ song in the Oscar long list
Malayalam director Jayaraj’s upcoming trilingual film Veeram has won itself an Oscar nomination for its English song, We Will Rise.
The song, composed by Hollywood’s Jeff Rona (a two-time recipient of the ASCAP Film & Television Music award), has been written and sung by well-known songwriter and singer Kari Kimmel from Hollywood.
We Will Rise joins the long list of 91 songs nominated for the Oscar. Five songs will be selected for final voting.
Jayaraj’s magnum opus made in Hindi, Malayalam and English features Bollywood’s Kunal Kapoor in the lead role. Divinaa Thakur and Himarsha Venkatasamy are the leading ladies.
Set in the 13th century in Kerala, this period drama follows the life journey of Chandu, a Kalaripayattu master and is the fifth instalment on Jayaraj’s Navarasa series.
Besides an ensemble cast, Veeram’s crew includes Hollywood’s action choreographer Allan Poppleton and Oscar-winning make-up artist Trefor Proud.
Veeram, produced by Chandramohan D. Pillai and Pradeep Rajan, under the banner of Chandrakala Arts, is scheduled to release in January 2017.