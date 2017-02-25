Mobile
Thakur Anoop Singh is back to win hearts

‘Singam3’ villain stars as a jockey in ‘Winner’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Tamil film Singam3 ushered in a new life for Thakur Anoop Singh, who plays a villain in the film.

From being mobbed by fans for selfies to re-connecting with relatives from his childhood, Singh says, the response is great.

“I got marriage proposals and that is the biggest compliment I could receive,” he laughs. “Someone wanting to marry the onscreen villain.”

Next up for Singh is his first Telugu film, Winner.

He plays Aadi, a well-known jockey. Singh remembers not having any time to train in horse riding.

“After signing the film I joined the sets the next day itself. I took a flight to Istanbul where I had to mount a horse and gallop at real speed like a pro when I knew nothing about horse riding,” he said.

That experience taught him to be ready for anything and accept every situation instead of finding excuses.

Director Gopichand was adamant on casting him as Aadi and it was this confidence that encouraged Singh to put in his best.

“During the shoot, he often improvised the script and I would be tensed since I had memorised the Telugu dialogues only the night before. My director was patient with me and I slowly learned to be a spontaneous actor,” Singh added.

Singh dubbed in Telugu for this film.

He now looks forward to his first Bollywood film, Commando2, and his second Telugu film, Rogue, scheduled for release in March.

