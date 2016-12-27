Tamannaah lashes out at director’s comment on actresses

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia during an interview at IANS office in New Delhi on Oct 5, 2016. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has slammed comments made by director Suraaj, where he spoke about objectifying actresses.

In a promotional interview during the release of his latest Tamil directorial Kaththi Sandai, director Suraaj was asked how made Bhatia look glamorous in the film.

Suraaj’s reply has created an uproar on social media.

“Audiences pay money to watch the hero fight and heroines in full glamour. As a director, I don’t like to see my heroines fully clad in a sari. If we’re paying money to watch a film, we should expect Tamannaah to look glamorous. Any commercial film should have glamour,” said Suraaj.

“Whenever my costume designer presents my heroine in knee-length outfit, I’d ask him to cut it short. If my heroine gets angry, I’d tell her audience haven’t paid so much for nothing,” he added.

When the clip went viral, Bhatia took to Twitter to share her views, and said she was “hurt and angered by the comments made by director Suraaj”.

She said: “I would definitely want him to apologise not only to me but to the entire women in the industry. We are actors and we are here to act and entertain audiences and should not at any point be objectified as commodities.

Having worked in southern filmdom for over a decade, she added: “I have worn costumes which I’m comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalised due to comments made by one individual.”

Suraaj was unavailable for comment.