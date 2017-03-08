Sushmita Konidela to style brother Ram Charan
Sushmita Konidela, who styled her father Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150, will take care of the look of her brother Ram Charan in his upcoming as yet-untitled Telugu film.
The movie is to be directed by Sukumar.
Having predominantly worked with Bollywood stylists, this is the first time Charan will be collaborating with his sister.
“Since it’s a village backdrop with a lot of nativity factor involved, Ram decided to work with his sister as she understands the milieu better. They have locked on a few looks. Dress rehearsals happened recently and the team is very happy with the way the look has shaped up,” a source said.
With the project slated to go into production from March 20, Konidela is busy finalising the looks and outfits.
Also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vaibhav, the film’s shoot will be wrapped up by July.