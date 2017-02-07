Suriya returns with ‘Singam 3’ as Durai Singam

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Suriya returns with ‘Singam 3’ as Durai Singam

Actor is back and more ferocious as he tracks new criminals in the third instalment of the police thriller franchise

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

“Kill a virus with a virus,” shouts Durai Singam, the upright policeman from the trailer of director Hari’s Singam 3 (Si3).

Tamil actor Suriya, complete with his handlebar moustache, is back and more ferocious as he tracks new criminals in the third instalment of the Singam franchise.

Director Hari returns with his 14th film. It’s been seven years since he introduced us to Singam, the honest cop from Thoothukudi.

“The sequel was planned,” he says, “But not the third part. I had another story for Suriya but the persistence of Durai Singam’s fans pushed me into exploring Singam further.”

Hari’s first challenge in today’s world, dominated by social media and technology, was to script a story that would keep the audience glued to screen.

“I had to ensure that they do not stray onto their mobile phones,” he says.

Ensuring a continuity to the life story of Singam was important. Many of the characters from part one have been developed to continue in the third part. Around 40 new characters have been added to the story.

With his team of 12 assistants, Hari brainstormed for around a year before the script was ready.

“I have deliberately placed a social message meant for today’s youth,” adds this father of three boys. There is an element of patriotism.

Hari is happy about his great working relationship with Suriya. It’s their fifth film together.

Singam and its sequel scored with its high-energy action scenes and the victory of Durai Singam over wrong doers.

Prakash Raj played the antagonist in part one, while British stage actor Danny Sapani was the bad guy in the sequel.

Hari now introduces television actor and Mr World Thakur Anoop Singh as the baddie in Si3.

“I was impressed with Anoop’s commitment to his role. He dubbed in Tamil too,” Hari said.

The supporting cast includes Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Krish, Soori and Nithin Satya.

Si3 brings together composer Harris Jayaraj and Hari after 12 years. The duo wrote the lyrics for the song Wi Wi Wi Wifi.

Trotting around the world, Hari and team filmed in more than one hundred locations including in Malaysia, Romania, Georgia.

“This does not include song sequences. They were shot separately,” says Hari, who in his youth aspired to join the Indian Police force. Hari remembers being in awe of the khaki uniform. On appearing for the preliminary examinations, he realised that it was a tough nut to crack. With that, his police dreams crumbled.

Leaving behind the disappointment, Hari now talks about the happy moments that Singam has brought him — including when Indian cricketer MS Dhoni praised the film. The icing on the cake was the praise from police officers.

Asking if part four is brewing, Hari leaves it to fans to decide.

But before that, he will be making a sequel to Saamy, the Vikram film and his first police tale in 2003.

Si3, produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, releases in UAE on February 9. The Telugu version is titled Yamudu3.

More from South India

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In South India

A.R. Rahman in concert in UAE on March 17

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini