Suriya charms UAE fans at ‘Singam 3’ premiere

South Indian star was in Dubai to introduce his latest blockbuster

Tabloid
 

It was a moment to cherish for Suriya’s fans when the Tamil star greeted everyone at Star Galleria Cinemas at the Hyatt Regency in Dubai on Thursday. The South Indian star was in the city for the premiere of his latest blockbuster, Singam 3, which marks his return as a policeman in the successful franchise that began in 2010.

The first time Suriya, who popularly goes by one name, donned a police uniform was for Gautham Menon’s action drama Kaakha Kaakha, in which he played Anbu Selvam.

“In 2010 when Durai Singam was introduced and brand Singam came into being, we did not think then that there would be a part two and a part three,” Suriya told Gulf News tabloid!

He went on compare his policeman roles. “The cop of Kaakha Kaakha was more stylised and hard-hitting.

“Durai Singam is more of a family man. His story is deeply rooted in a village and comes with uncertainties of his profession. He gave importance to his family and even contemplated quitting his profession for his family in the first part. [Director] Hari sir gave many dimensions to this policeman. There were a lot of sensibilities about Durai Singam that I could connect [to]. This is close to my heart. Somewhere he grew in me.”

With part two, the challenges were bigger as the policeman moved from a village to the city. The third part comes after seven years, with none of the characters changed.

“Having grown up in Tamil Nadu I am aware of the happenings around. I also have friends who are senior police officers. During informal chats with them, I have heard their stories and understood that a police commissioner is not just a duty-ridden officer,” says the father-of-two. “He is more like a collector with similar powers and sees things in a wider perspective. Hari sir had a design for Durai Singam, he writes the dialogues. My job was to make it real on screen.”

About his association with director Hari, Suriya says they understand each other well.

“It’s more than a professional relationship. We have a good interaction. He understands how he should make me behave on screen. We don’t have any big arguments. I think somewhere there is a similarity in the way we have been brought up by our families.

In his 20-year acting career, Suriya has explored different characters, such as the businessman with amnesia in Ghajini or double roles.

Perazhagan saw him juggling two contrasting characters: Surya, the violent thug, and Chinna, a simple villager; Vaaranam Aayiram brought out the beautiful bond shared by a father and son, with Surya playing both the roles with conviction.

And let’s not forget last year’s release, 24, where Suriya played twins who are like chalk and cheese.

Suriya is not just a mass hero but an actor with tremendous potential waiting to be tapped.

When will we get to see more of such roles?

“I am not a writer nor a creator, so I have my limitations,” said Surya.

“I am happy that people remember these films. I enjoyed playing these characters and with the same sensibility, I am looking ahead to do more films in the future. I wait for a good script and my responsibility is to execute it well.”

Suriya, the actor-cum-producer is also known for his philanthropic work through his non-government organisation Agaram Foundation, which supports the education of less privileged students.

“As an actor, I have got great support and through this role, I am happy to be able to give back,” he said. “Agaram Foundation is an important part of my life.”

More from South India

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

