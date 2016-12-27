Mobile
Suraaj apologises for sexist comments

Actress Tamannah Bhatia and actor Vishal, the leads of his latest film ‘Kathi Sandai’, condemned his remarks

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Well-known director Suraaj’s alleged sexist comments about Tamannah Bhatia, the leading lady of his latest film, drew the ire of co-star Vishal, prompting the filmmaker to issue an apology.

The director reportedly made sexist remarks while talking about Bhatia’s costumes in the film, kicking up a controversy.

The Baahubali star herself asked for an apology from the filmmaker for all the women in the film industry.

Suraaj recently released his latest film Kathi Sandai (The Sword Fight), starring Vishal and Bhatia in lead roles.

“This is 2016 and it is very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle, which is on woman empowerment, to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraaj and I would definitely want him to apologise, not only to me but to all women in the industry,” she said in a statement on her Twitter page.

Vishal retweeted the statement.

Bhatia went on to say that “we are actors, we are here to act and entertain the audience and should not at any point be objectified as commodities.”

“I have been working in the south industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes which I have been comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalised by comments made by one such individual,” she added.

Vishal, also the general secretary of the South Indian Artists’ Association, termed Suraaj’s comments as “totally unnecessary.”

“Totally unnecessary statement by director Suraaj. Not just saying this as general secretary of the artist association but as an actor. Actresses showcase their talent and not their bodies. And glad that Suraj has apologised. @tamannaahspeaks Sorry for what you’ve been through because of this. Unwanted,” he said in a series of tweets.

In his apology, Suraaj said he was “really sorry.”

“I am really sorry and would like to apologise to Tamannah and all the heroines in the industry. My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once again and take back my comments,” he said in a statement.

