Sunil’s next heads to US for monthlong shoot

Telugu Actor Sunil Latest Photos

The makers of actor Sunil’s yet-untitled next Telugu film, to be directed by N. Shankar, will soon head to the US for a monthlong shooting schedule.

“We will be going to the US in April. It will be a monthlong schedule and we will be predominantly shooting in Florida. This will be a full-length comic entertainer and Sunil’s character has a lot of surprises for the audience,” said Shankar.

The film’s shoot has already commenced in Hyderabad. “We have roped in some very popular names as part of the ensemble cast. I can’t reveal their names now. Sanjjanaa Galrani plays the leading lady,” he said.