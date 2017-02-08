Mobile
Rana Daggubati: ‘Ghazi Attack’ a tribute to Indian Navy

The film is based on true events from the 1971 war, when Pakistani submarine Ghazi attempted to destroy Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Rana Daggubati who will be seen in upcoming Bollywood film The Ghazi Attack, said the film was a tribute to the Indian Navy.

The film is based on true events from the 1971 war, when Pakistani submarine Ghazi attempted to destroy Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

At the promotional event on Tuesday, the actor who bought a Bajaj V Bike made from the metal of indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as a memorabilia from the film, said, “The first reason why I did this film is it is a very important story to tell.”

“We’ve always seen films that glorified army or police. It is important that India should have first naval film. This is somewhere a tribute to the Navy,” he added.

The film will see him playing Naval officer Lt. Commander Arjun Varma, who was said to have remained underwater for 18 days during the war.

“Besides my love for the bike, I am a deep sea diver. In this film, there are a lot of underwater stunts,” he said.

“For the last one year of my life, I’ve been researching how the incident took place and what India went through when actually the war had taken place. INS Vikrant was one of the most celebrated warships in the Indian naval fleet. I know the importance of it. It’s lovely to be part of the entire thing,” he said.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni, The Ghazi Attack releases on February 17.

Apart from The Ghazi Attack, Daggubati awaits the April 28 release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj.

