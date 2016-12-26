Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Rajinikanth to start dubbing for ‘2.o’

Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain also star in the upcoming science-fiction thriller

Image Credit:
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Enthiran 2-Robot 2-Shankar-Tamil Movie 2015-Onlookers Media
Tabloid
 

Rajinikanth will start dubbing for his upcoming Tamil science-fiction action thriller 2.o from Monday. The film, which is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs4 billion (Dh216.08 million), is a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

“En route Chennai to start the dubbing with our very own Rajinikanth for 2.o,” Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty posted on his Twitter page on Monday.

In the film, directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth plays a scientist. He will also reprise his role as Chitti robot.

Also starring in the film are Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain.

More from South India

tags from this story

Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGNAkshay Kumar
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

tags

Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In South India

‘Oru Muthassi Gadha’ is a grandmother’s tale

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees