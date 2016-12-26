Rajinikanth to start dubbing for ‘2.o’
Rajinikanth will start dubbing for his upcoming Tamil science-fiction action thriller 2.o from Monday. The film, which is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs4 billion (Dh216.08 million), is a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.
“En route Chennai to start the dubbing with our very own Rajinikanth for 2.o,” Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty posted on his Twitter page on Monday.
In the film, directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth plays a scientist. He will also reprise his role as Chitti robot.
Also starring in the film are Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain.