Prithviraj on the uneasy life of stardom

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Prithviraj on the uneasy life of stardom

Awaiting the release of Malayalam horror-drama ‘Ezra’, Prithviraj is currently shooting for ‘Tiyaan’

Image Credit:
TAB_160115 INT PRITHVIRAJ Malayalam actor Prithviraj announces his bi-lingual project funded by Dubai based producer at Burj Al Arab, Dubai. Photo: Abdel-Krim Kallouche/Gulf News
Tabloid
 

Prithviraj, one of the leading stars of Malayalam cinema, believes the life of a star is one of constant pressure and scrutiny.

“I do agree that when a star asks for a cup of coffee or lunch of his choice, it will be brought to him. But, there’s constant pressure — not the kind to succeed — but when you’re a busy actor you don’t have a day off,” said Prithviraj.

Having been in the film industry for over a decade, he says he can’t call in sick whenever he feels like it.

“Even when I’m on a vacation, I want to shut out thoughts about cinema but I can’t. When you’re the lead actor, you share so much responsibility of the project, so you can’t wake up one day and decide you won’t work today,” he said.

“If you’re working in an IT company, you can call in sick. There’s no sick leave in cinema,” he added.

Awaiting the release of Malayalam horror-drama Ezra, Prithviraj is currently shooting for Tiyaan.

More from South India

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

Also In South India

‘Oru Muthassi Gadha’ is a grandmother’s tale

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees