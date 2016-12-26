Prithviraj on the uneasy life of stardom
Prithviraj, one of the leading stars of Malayalam cinema, believes the life of a star is one of constant pressure and scrutiny.
“I do agree that when a star asks for a cup of coffee or lunch of his choice, it will be brought to him. But, there’s constant pressure — not the kind to succeed — but when you’re a busy actor you don’t have a day off,” said Prithviraj.
Having been in the film industry for over a decade, he says he can’t call in sick whenever he feels like it.
“Even when I’m on a vacation, I want to shut out thoughts about cinema but I can’t. When you’re the lead actor, you share so much responsibility of the project, so you can’t wake up one day and decide you won’t work today,” he said.
“If you’re working in an IT company, you can call in sick. There’s no sick leave in cinema,” he added.
Awaiting the release of Malayalam horror-drama Ezra, Prithviraj is currently shooting for Tiyaan.