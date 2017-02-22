Malineni’s new film ‘Winner’ is about horse racing

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Malineni’s new film ‘Winner’ is about horse racing

Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh play lead roles in the action film

  • Winner director Gopichand MalineniImage Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Telugu director Gopichand Malineni seems to be the man with the Midas touch.

With all his films proving to be successes at the box office, Malineni is confident that his fifth film, Winner, will be another winner.

Winner features Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

The story’s backdrop is new, says Malineni, former assistant of Tamil director Murgadoss. “It is pivoted around horse racing,” he said.

Sai Dharam Tej plays Siddhu, a fashion editor who hates horses and his father in the same measure. Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu plays Tej’s father.

Tej adds that the story explores why Siddhu gets into horse racing and what he eventually achieves is Winner’s tale.

Singh is paired opposite Tej. She is Sitara, a college student and an ambitious athlete whose only dream is to bag a medal.

“She works towards that goal and has no time for love. It’s because of her determination, the hero gets into horse jockeying. I enjoyed doing this role since I am into fitness,” said Singh.

Thakur Anoop Singh plays the villain in this love story.

“He is a horse jockey who will go to any length for money’s sake,” adds Malineni.

A song sequence was shot in Ukraine, in the picturesque ‘tunnel of love’ located in Klevan, a green corridor of trees surrounding a railway track. Another highlight of Winner is the climax shot at Istanbul.

Malineni promises a cocktail of action, love and family emotions with Winner.

Winner produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Tagore Madhu releases in UAE on February 24.

More from South India

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In South India

Vijay Antony seeks political power in ‘Yaman’

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen