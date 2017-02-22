Malineni’s new film ‘Winner’ is about horse racing

Telugu director Gopichand Malineni seems to be the man with the Midas touch.

With all his films proving to be successes at the box office, Malineni is confident that his fifth film, Winner, will be another winner.

Winner features Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

The story’s backdrop is new, says Malineni, former assistant of Tamil director Murgadoss. “It is pivoted around horse racing,” he said.

Sai Dharam Tej plays Siddhu, a fashion editor who hates horses and his father in the same measure. Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu plays Tej’s father.

Tej adds that the story explores why Siddhu gets into horse racing and what he eventually achieves is Winner’s tale.

Singh is paired opposite Tej. She is Sitara, a college student and an ambitious athlete whose only dream is to bag a medal.

“She works towards that goal and has no time for love. It’s because of her determination, the hero gets into horse jockeying. I enjoyed doing this role since I am into fitness,” said Singh.

Thakur Anoop Singh plays the villain in this love story.

“He is a horse jockey who will go to any length for money’s sake,” adds Malineni.

A song sequence was shot in Ukraine, in the picturesque ‘tunnel of love’ located in Klevan, a green corridor of trees surrounding a railway track. Another highlight of Winner is the climax shot at Istanbul.

Malineni promises a cocktail of action, love and family emotions with Winner.

Winner produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Tagore Madhu releases in UAE on February 24.