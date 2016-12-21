‘Kathi Sandai’: An action-comedy with Vadivelu and Vishal
If you have been following director Suraaj’s career, you know what to expect from his next film Kathi Sandai.
Contrary to the title, this story is about mind games rather than a duel with swords, says Suraaj.
Vishal and Tamannah play the lead roles, and with two comedians, Vadivelu and Soori, you can be sure of plenty of laughs.
Vadivelu plays a doctor who comes in the way of the hero’s designs to win his lady love’s heart.
Vadivelu teams with Vishal after a decade and the chemistry between the two is the highlight, adds Suraaj.
The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Arora, Chinni Jayanth and Daniel Balaji. Hip Hop Thamizha has scored music. Richard M. Nathan is the cinematographer.
Suraaj promises a complete commercial film and an entertainer.
Kathi Sandai releases in India on December 23.