Films for entertainment is an outdated concept: Ram Gopal Varma

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Films for entertainment is an outdated concept: Ram Gopal Varma

The director of the Telugu film ‘Vangaveeti’ feels sometimes an idea of working on a story can be more entertaining than the film itself

Image Credit: IANS
Director Ram Gopal Varma`s directing `Ice Cream` film sequel `Ice Cream 2` first look launched at Prasad Labs of in Hyderabad on July 16, 2014. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

The concept that films are made for entertainment is outdated, says South Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

“The primary job of any filmmaker is to entertain. I don’t believe in this concept because it’s outdated, and I think even a tweet can entertain audiences nowadays. Sometimes, an idea of working on a story can be more entertaining than the film itself,” Varma told IANS.

The Satya filmmaker had recently announced his next movie Shashikala, and had said it is the story of a “dearest, closest friend of a politician”.

“The idea to make a film on Shashikala is entertainment [in] itself and it doesn’t matter whether it’s filmy enough or not. I plan to start working on the project next year,” he said, without divulging more information about the project.

Varma’s latest Telugu crime drama Vangaveeti, which is in currently screening in the UAE, is his career’s “most violent film” yet, he says.

“It was during the sound mixing process that I realised it’s my most violent film. There’s a 15-minute sequence involving the murder of an important character. Everything that goes into the scene — from planning to execution — will strike fear in the hearts of the audience,” he said.

Based on the lives of politician Vangaveeti Radha and his brother Mohana Ranga, the film is set against the backdrop of gang war in Vijayawada of the 1980s.

Although he never planned on making the film, Varma said it was after he met a person over a year ago, who gave a graphic account of violence in Vijayawada, that he saw the potential in the story.

He admits it was very tough to acquires accurate information.

“Even though I met so many people while developing the story, each gave me a different version of an incident. It was really tough to stay loyal to the original story without getting the facts right. Nevertheless, I had to take a decision on what is believable,” he said.

The film features newcomers Sandeep Kumar, Vamsi Nakkanti, Vamsi Chaganti and Naina Ganguly.

More from South India

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In South India

‘Kabali’: Five deleted scenes out

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan