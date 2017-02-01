Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao hospitalised
Well-known Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of breathing problems.
Dasari is in the Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), which has said that the 74-year-old filmmaker has to undergo chest surgery.
“Following infection in lungs and kidneys, director Dasari Narayana Rao has been admitted. He has been given ventilator support and he is reacting to the treatment well. He will have to undergo dialysis and chest surgery,” Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, managing director and CEO of KIMS, said in a statement.
The Indian National Award-winning filmmaker holds a record of directing more than 125 films and producing 50 others.
Some of his best films include Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu.
He recently announced plans to make a film based on late actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.