‘Enakku Vaaitha Adimagial’ finds humour in break-ups

What happens when your close friend goes through a break-up? How does he cope with it and how do you react to it?

Debutante director Mahendran Rajamani explores this in his first Tamil film, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal (EVA), releasing in the UAE on February 2.

Rajamani, a former associate of director C.S. Amudham, worked as associate director for comedian Santhanam’s films before going solo with EVA.

EVA is about four friends played by Jai, Karunakaran, Kaali Venkat and newcomer Naveen.

Jai is Krishna, an IT professional, and the movie narrates the two phases of Krishna’s life — the first when he was in love and the second post break-up.

Karunakaran plays Ramesh, a bank cashier, and Venkat plays a crazy Ajith fan who is an auto driver.

Rajamani, who wrote the story, says that he has been living with this story for the past six years.

“I observed some of my friends go through break-ups. Often during tragic situations, there are moments to laugh at it... I have tapped [into] these situations.”

Pranitha is paired opposite Jai. Look out for Rajendran of Naan Kadavul fame playing a hooligan, Karuppu Rock.

Rajamani promises a fun film for viewers with many funny moments.

“The audience will relate to the characters played by Jai and his four friends,” he said.