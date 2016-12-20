Dubai doctor writes script for ‘Jomonte Suvisheshangal’

Who said that a doctor’s life is boring and all about patients and drugs?

Clearly not Iqbal Kuttipuram. This homeopathy doctor practising in UAE has struck a fine balance between his work and passion for writing stories for films.

After making an impact as a screenwriter with films such as Meghamalar (winner of few awards including two Kerala state awards), 4 The People and Diamond Necklace (the Fahad Faasil starrer), Kuttipuram returns with Jomonte Suvisheshangal, a family drama directed by veteran film-maker Satyan Anthikaad.

This upcoming film talks about a father and son bond and has Dulquer Salmaan and Mukesh in the lead.

It’s Kuttipuram’s second project with director Anthikaad after their last film Oru Indian Pranayakatha.

“Father and son relationships are not new to Indian cinema but accepted when narrated with humour and heartfelt emotions,” said Kuttipuram.

“I shared a cat and mouse bond with my father that I recall with a painful smile, especially now that I am going through fatherhood.”

Salmaan plays Jomon, an irresponsible son of a businessman. Mukesh plays Jomon’s father. It’s a full length role for Mukesh after a long time.

“Dulquer was happy to do a family oriented story,” said Kuttipuram.

Anupama Parameswaran of Premam fame is paired opposite Salmaan. She plays the only daughter in a business family.

Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh of Kaakka Muttai-fame plays Vaidehi, who shares a special bond with Jomon during a difficult phase. The film was shot in Thrissur and Tamil Nadu.

“Working with a senior director like Satyan etta was a great experience, said Kuttipuram, who grew up watching his films such as T.P. Balagopalan M.A, Apunni and Gandhi Nagar 2nd Street, among others.

“I admire Satyan etta for his simplicity and goodness.”

Kuttipuram, a native of Kuttipuram town in Kerala, trod on a new road when director Kamal (another veteran film-maker) offered him the opportunity to write for him after reading Kuttipuram’s script written during his college days. He took the plunge into cinema with Niram a love tale that broke stereotypes. Kuttipuram is next writing a story for director Lal Jose.

Stay tuned for more on Jomonte Suvisheshangal.