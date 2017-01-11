Chiranjeevi curious about ‘Khaidi No 150’ reception

Fans of Indian popular film actor turned politician, K Chiranjeevi jostle on the first day of the release of his new 150th Telugul-language film, 'Khaidi No 150' outside a movie theater in Hyderabad on January 11, 2017.Actor-turned-politician, K Chiranjeevi's 150th film 'Kaidi No 150' was released after a gap of 10 years. K Chiranjeevi, who last acted in 2007, launched his own Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2008 and won 18 seats in the 2009 Andhra Assembly elections. / AFP / Noah SEELAM

Superstar Chiranjeevi is gearing up to face the limelights after a hiatus of nine years in Telugu action-drama Khaidi No 150.

The film, a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, releases worldwide on Wednesday.

Talking about the V.V Vinayak-directed film, Chiranjeevi said, “I don’t think I’m nervous but I’m curious to know how I would look on-screen after so many years and how I will be received by my fans.”

“I always had the zeal to come back to acting, but I never imagined the kind of support I will get — both from within the family and from well-wishers outside. It was very encouraging,” he added.

The actor credits his return to his son Ram Charan, who is also the producer of Khaidi No 150.

“The minute we locked the script, it was my son who took it up as a challenge to transform me physically. From monitoring my diet and working out alongside me in the gym, he cared more than a son would normally for his father,” he said.

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays a double role and the story revolves around the plight of farmers.

“The film would change the perception urban people have about farmers. Some portions of the film would serve as an eye-opener for a lot of us. To keep everything realistic, we have quoted real numbers of farmer’s death due to corporate encroachments,” he said.

Will he continue doing formula films, romancing actresses half his age?

“I don’t mind shying away from formula films, and playing my age. I like what Venkatesh is doing with Guru, where he’s playing his age. If I get a similarly interesting opportunity, I don’t think I would stop myself from accepting the offer,” he said.

When compared with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, he said, “As an actor, I have certain limitations and I can only improvise within them. Aamir Khan is highly talented and he can convince you with any role essays. Take a look at what he achieved in PK. I don’t think anyone else could have played that role”.

Gearing up to host a new season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, Chiranjeevi says he will also star in another film this year.

“There is a project in discussion with Paruchuri brothers. It should happen this year. My 152nd film will be with director Boyapati Srinu, and it will be produced by Geetha Arts,” he said.

“Since there’s no clear agenda in politics, my focus for the next few years will be on films,” he added.

Industry reactions

The Telugu film industry is celebrating Chiranjeevi’s comeback with much fanfare. Since Khaidi No 150’s release in Indian cinemas on Wednesday, wishes have been pouring in for the 61-year-old star.

Actor Ram Pothineni tweeted: “This is no mathematics. This is history. 150 + 100. The biggest festival ever. Wishing for the biggest blockbuster Khaidi No 150’.”

Writer-filmmaker B.V.S. Ravi said everybody was awaiting the arrival of the “emperor of entertainment”. “Chiranjeevi back on silver screen. All the best to ‘Khaidi No 150’,” he wrote.

Director Madhura Sreedhar tweeted: “What an excitement to see Chiranjeevi after 9 years.”

Meanwhile, the film is off to a flyer in the United States and has already made over $1 million (Dh3.67 million).

“The numbers are just phenomenal. The film has earned $1 million only from premieres in the US and this is proof to Chiranjeevi’s large fan base around the globe. With even decent reports from initial shows, it’s most likely to rewrite box office records,” trade analyst Trinath told IANS.

Don’t miss it

Khaidi No 150 is now playing in UAE cinemas.