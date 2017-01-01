Mobile
Aishwarya Dhanush’s next a biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu

The film will throw the spotlight on the life of the 21-year-old Paralympic high jumper from Salem, Tamil Nadu

Image Credit: PTI
Bengaluru : Film director & Writer Aishwaraya Rajnikanth Dhanush , daughter of actor Rajnikant addressing a session during the Bangalore Litreture Festival 2016 in Bengaluru on Sunday. PTI Photo by Shailendra Bhojak (STORY: LST15)(PTI12_18_2016_000155B)
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Aishwarya Dhanush Rajinikanth’s next Tamil directorial will be a biopic on Indian Paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu.

Titled Mariyappan, the film will throw the spotlight on the life of the 21-year-old high jumper from Salem, Tamil Nadu.

In 2016 Summer Paralympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Mariyappan won gold for India in high jump’s T-42 category.

The film’s first look poster was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan, and he wrote on his Twitter page: “Here’s presenting the first look of the biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu, our very own national hero. All the best Aishwarya.”

The film will have music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Velraj and dialogues by filmmaker Raju Murugan.

The film will also be shot in English.

