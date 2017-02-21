Mobile
Shakun Batra: I miss Fawad Khan

The ‘Kapoor & Sons’ director laments the ban on Pakistani artists in India

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Fawad Khan
Tabloid
 

Fawad Khan may not be able to work in an Indian film any time soon, but he is being missed in Bollywood.

Shakun Batra, the director of Kapoor & Sons, in an interview with Indian Express said he misses Khan.

“I miss him a lot. I don’t know if I am supposed to be quiet about it and I don’t miss him because of any other thing. I miss him simply because he is a great guy and he is a lovely collaborator,” he said.

“We Indians who work around the world, we do it legally. Similarly, if somebody else wants to work legally in our country, it should be open. It should be a two-way street,” he added.

The film starring Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Rishi Kapoor was a critical hit in 2016.

Khan also received a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, which was ultimately won by Kapoor.

Kapoor & Sons was Khan’s second Bollywood venture after Khoobsurat, which released in 2014. He also made an extended cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The films had contentious release in India due to escalating political tensions between both nations.

Afterwards, Indian producers indefinitely banned Pakistani actors in Bollywood, while Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films, which has now been lifted.

