Seijun Suzuki, cult Japanese director, dies at 93

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Seijun Suzuki, cult Japanese director, dies at 93

He inspired filmmakers including Quentin Tarantino, Jim Jarmusch, Wong Kar-wai and fellow countryman Takeshi Kitano

Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) This picture taken on September 2, 2001, shows Japanese director Seijun Suzuki posing during a photo call for the presentation of "Pistol opera" out of competition at the 58th International Film Festival, organized by Venice's Biennale. Suzuki, 93, a Japanese director who influenced international filmmakers including Quentin Tarantino, has died, studio Nikkatsu announced on February 22, 2017. -/ AFP / Gabriel BOUYS
Tabloid
 

Japanese B-movie director, Seijun Suzuki, whose prolific output from gangster films to fantasies influenced international filmmakers including Quentin Tarantino, has died, his former studio announced on Wednesday. He was 93.

Suzuki died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on February 13, the Nikkatsu studio said in a statement expressing “deep gratitude and respect to his great achievements”.

In a career spanning five decades, Suzuki’s works “had a great influence on movie fans and film makers around the world,” the company said.

Though Suzuki was not widely known among audiences outside Japan, he had an impact on other directors.

The Hollywood Reporter said he inspired filmmakers including Tarantino, Jim Jarmusch, Wong Kar-wai and fellow countryman Takeshi Kitano.

Suzuki’s cinematic style was recently described by La La Land director Damien Chazelle as “like musicals... but with guns”.

Debuting in 1956, Suzuki directed B-movies at Nikkatsu for 12 years, with his films drawing attention for a unique and vivid sense of colour that his fans came to call “Seijun bigaku (Seijun aesthetic).”

But his work, sometimes derided as strange and hard to understand, wasn’t for everyone.

Kinema-Junposha, which publishes movie-related magazines and books, said Suzuki was fired in 1968 after releasing his gangster opus “Branded to Kill”.

Nikkatsu’s president deemed his films to be “incomprehensible”.

Suzuki did not return to filmmaking for a decade, despite an outcry from his colleagues and fans as well as court proceedings.

But he roared back in the early 1980s with the surreal mystery “Zigeunerweisen”, which won the Honourable Mention at the 31st Berlin International Film Festival.

His last film was Operetta Tanukigoten (Princess Raccoon) in 2005, a fantasy in which a prince falls in love with a raccoon princess, starring Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi.

Suzuki, known for his long white hair, white beard and sheepish demeanour, also appeared in movies and TV dramas as an actor, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Chazelle name-checked Suzuki during a visit to Japan last month when asked if he had included any references to other films in the movie.

“I feel like I took a little” from Suzuki’s Tokyo Drifter as well as “his whole kind of oeuvre of movies,” Chazelle said.

“His super wide frames and very pop-art colours — they feel like musicals to me, but with guns,” Chazelle said.

More from Desi News

tags from this story

Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

Freddy Daruwala on his model to actor journey

Life & Style Gallery

Carnival kicks off in Brazil

Life & Style Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free