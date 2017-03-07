Salman Khan and Bollywood promoting crime in our country: Rabi Pirzada

There’s a perception that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one person nobody dares to mess around with.

But Pakistani actor Rabi Pirzada thinks Khan’s movies are ruining the mindset of Pakistanis.

According to sources, Pirzada has an issue with Pakistani movie buffs who prefer watching Indian films over local cinema. And for her, this is one of the main reasons behind the dwindling film industry of Lahore.

“Every other film released in Bollywood happens to be about crime or some criminal activities, especially films of Salman Khan. My question is, what are Indian film-makers teaching the youth? It seems like they are just promoting crime,” said Pirzada.

“There was a time when Pakistani cinema was at its peak, making films with moral lessons and plots highlighting social ethics. We were educating the society through our films but Bollywood has changed all of that,” she added.

A few days ago, another Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in the film Hindi Medium, grabbed headlines for taking a dig at Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, during the Pakistani talk show Good Morning Zindagi.

When the host of the show showed her the photograph of Khan and asked her reasons why she would reject a film with him, Qamar said because he is a “chhichhora [indecent]”, and for not knowing how to dance. Later, she cleared the air by saying, “It was a fun show. There was nothing in it. Koffee with Karan mein kya kuch nahi hota? [What all does not happen on Koffee With Karan?] I love everyone, and he’s a big superstar and so humble. Why would I say anything bad about him?”