Salman Khan and Bollywood promoting crime in our country: Rabi Pirzada

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Salman Khan and Bollywood promoting crime in our country: Rabi Pirzada

Pakistani actress and singer seems to have an issue with Pakistani movie buffs who prefer watching Indian films over local cinema

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

There’s a perception that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one person nobody dares to mess around with.

But Pakistani actor Rabi Pirzada thinks Khan’s movies are ruining the mindset of Pakistanis.

According to sources, Pirzada has an issue with Pakistani movie buffs who prefer watching Indian films over local cinema. And for her, this is one of the main reasons behind the dwindling film industry of Lahore.

“Every other film released in Bollywood happens to be about crime or some criminal activities, especially films of Salman Khan. My question is, what are Indian film-makers teaching the youth? It seems like they are just promoting crime,” said Pirzada.

“There was a time when Pakistani cinema was at its peak, making films with moral lessons and plots highlighting social ethics. We were educating the society through our films but Bollywood has changed all of that,” she added.

A few days ago, another Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in the film Hindi Medium, grabbed headlines for taking a dig at Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, during the Pakistani talk show Good Morning Zindagi.

When the host of the show showed her the photograph of Khan and asked her reasons why she would reject a film with him, Qamar said because he is a “chhichhora [indecent]”, and for not knowing how to dance. Later, she cleared the air by saying, “It was a fun show. There was nothing in it. Koffee with Karan mein kya kuch nahi hota? [What all does not happen on Koffee With Karan?] I love everyone, and he’s a big superstar and so humble. Why would I say anything bad about him?”

More from Desi News

tags from this story

Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

Actress Bhavana engaged to Naveen

Life & Style Gallery

Acid attack survivors walk the ramp

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE