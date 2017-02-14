Rakesh Roshan urges India to allow Pakistani talent

Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan film Kaabil has released in Pakistani cinemas to a positive response, which prompted producer Rakesh Roshan to urge India to lift the unofficil ban on Pakistani content.

Rakesh, who recently made headlines by threatening to quit filmmaking following the allotment of fewer screens to Kaabil compared to Raees in India, noted that Pakistan has extended the hand of friendship once again by allowing his film to be shown in local cinemas.

In an interview with IANS, Rakesh said: “The film has been released in Karachi, Pakistan and it was houseful. All I want to say is that if Pakistan has opened their arms, we should also move forward.”

Earlier, Rakesh announced the release on his Twitter, saying: “It’s true that the film will be shown in Karachi, while Hrithik hoped that it gets the same love from Pakistan as well.”

The revenge flick depicts the story of a visually impaired couple’s struggles, and amassed robust sales in India. However, it failed to beat Raees, which was released on the same day and featured Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

The Indian ban on Pakistani movie and TV content was triggered by the Uri attack in September last year. Pakistani film regulatory authorities also froze screening of Bollywood content.