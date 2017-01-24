Mahira wants Pakistanis to watch Shah Rukh Khan film ‘Raees’

Mahira Khan

The fate of a Bollywood film releasing in Pakistani theatres has always depended on the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

The ban on the screening of Indian films in Pakistan hasn’t been lifted yet.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan makes her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

When Khan was asked about the ban on Bollywood films in Pakistan, she sounded disappointed. The 32-year-old actress said that she wants every person in the world to watch the movie.

“I want my country to see this. I want everybody to see it, every person in the world. My friends keep saying ‘you did it, it’s enough, you can just keep it in a box somewhere.’ I do that, but there’s a part of me that says, no, I want everybody to see my blood, sweat and tears for these two years, because it’s been tough and I want people to see it even if I fail at it,” she was quoted as saying.

Khan will not be able to promote the movie in India.

Earlier in 2016, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all Pakistani artists to leave India or face consequences in the wake of the Uri terror attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers.

The subsequent bilateral unrest between India and Pakistan had a spill over in film industries on both sides of the border.