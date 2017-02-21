Maha Ali Kazmi releases her latest single ‘Summer Nights’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Maha Ali Kazmi releases her latest single ‘Summer Nights’

It’s a song in English composed and written by the singer herself

Image Credit: Supplied
Maha Ali Kazmi
Tabloid
 

Maha Ali Kazmi’s highly anticipated single titled Summer Nights released in Pakistan on February 17.

It stands out from the rest of her work so far in that it’s a song in English composed and written by Kazmi herself. It is produced and arranged by Mubashir Admani.

Following the successes of Nazar and Jana Nahi, songs produced by Farhad Humayun and Shahi Hassan respectively, this is Kazmi’s third single.

The song is about how a beautiful experience that resurfaces as a memory can be painful when you are separated from a loved one. Admani does an absolutely brilliant job with the immaculate arrangement of music and production.

Kazmi said: “I’m very excited about the song release as this is my first English release. While I understand even within my genre I am trying to capture a small niche, this being an English song, as an artist I strongly feel this is my best work so far, and also a work closest to my heart. I wrote Summer Nights away from home while studying in Melbourne. Music was the furthest thing from my mind back then, yet the place where I was studying was kind of a cultural centre where music bands converged on the street corners with dancers. The place was abuzz with creative energy and I had this overwhelming feeling of wanting to be part of that. All of this ignited a creative spark in me and this song happened to me. I feel it happened to me, as opposed to me making it happen because from its lyrics down to its composition, it was a seamless process. It was probably the easiest thing I did.”

More from Desi News

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

Designer Anju Modi eyes period films

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayMariah Carey visits the Burj Khalifa
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen