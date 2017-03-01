Mobile
Lahore Music Meet 2017 announces line-up

Slowspin, Ali Suhail, Poor Rich Boy and Javed Bashir to headline the two-day festival

  • Ali Suhail.Image Credit:
  • Javed Bashir.Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Pakistan’s leading music symposium The Lahore Music Meet (LMM) announced the line-up for their third edition, which is scheduled to take place at the Alhamra Art Centre in Lahore from March 11-12.

The two-day festival is dedicated to bringing together musicians from across Pakistan for a celebration and critique of music. LMM will be headlined by award-winning artist Slowspin and indie singer-songwriter Ali Suhail on day one with Pakistan’s leading indie band Poor Rich Boy and classical music maestro Javed Bashir to perform on day two as part of the festival’s indoor showcase.

The outdoor showcase will feature a artists from a variety of genres. These include Hathi, Abdulah Siddiqui, Ehlerock, Janoobi Khargosh, Kashmir, Jaubi, Keeray Makoray, TMPST, MU, Patari Tabeer, Saakin, Wooly and The Uke, Shajie, Shorbanoor, Wisdom Salad, Tonight Us, Noah’s Heark, Mehdi Maloof and Mohammad Aizaz. For its third iteration, the LMM received more than 250 applications from across the country for the live performance sessions, which were then shortlisted by co-founders Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha.

The LMM team consists of festival directors Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha with Sana Nasir as lead designer and Munizeh Sinai as the programming manager. The core team has previously worked closely with both mainstream and independent artists, filmmakers, producers and a collection of industry experts to set up a series of seminars to stimulate a variety of discussions on music and relevant topics such as producing music for films, disseminating music in the present digital age and folk music traditions.

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

