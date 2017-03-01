Lahore Music Meet 2017 announces line-up

Pakistan’s leading music symposium The Lahore Music Meet (LMM) announced the line-up for their third edition, which is scheduled to take place at the Alhamra Art Centre in Lahore from March 11-12.

The two-day festival is dedicated to bringing together musicians from across Pakistan for a celebration and critique of music. LMM will be headlined by award-winning artist Slowspin and indie singer-songwriter Ali Suhail on day one with Pakistan’s leading indie band Poor Rich Boy and classical music maestro Javed Bashir to perform on day two as part of the festival’s indoor showcase.

The outdoor showcase will feature a artists from a variety of genres. These include Hathi, Abdulah Siddiqui, Ehlerock, Janoobi Khargosh, Kashmir, Jaubi, Keeray Makoray, TMPST, MU, Patari Tabeer, Saakin, Wooly and The Uke, Shajie, Shorbanoor, Wisdom Salad, Tonight Us, Noah’s Heark, Mehdi Maloof and Mohammad Aizaz. For its third iteration, the LMM received more than 250 applications from across the country for the live performance sessions, which were then shortlisted by co-founders Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha.

The LMM team consists of festival directors Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha with Sana Nasir as lead designer and Munizeh Sinai as the programming manager. The core team has previously worked closely with both mainstream and independent artists, filmmakers, producers and a collection of industry experts to set up a series of seminars to stimulate a variety of discussions on music and relevant topics such as producing music for films, disseminating music in the present digital age and folk music traditions.