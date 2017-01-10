Kylie Cosmetics arrives in Pakistan
The make-up line from Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner will be released in the country by a popular retail store.
Apart from the Kylie Cosmetics products, High Street will showcase their winter collection, which includes branded cosmetics, in Lahore on Saturday at Fashion Central, MM Alam road.
Other items that will be sold include on-trend clothes such as off-shoulder sweaters, velvet tops and leather pants.
Kylie Cosmetics currently features 21 lip kits, eyeshadow palettes and eyeliners on its US online store.