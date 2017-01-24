Humaima Malick and Feroze Khan on ‘Tonite with HSY’

Humaima Malick

The dynamic sibling duo Humaima Malick and Feroze Khan were guests on the Tonite with HSY and they had both the host and the audience in fits of laughter.

Malick, who wore a dress by Zara and with make-up by Akif Ilyas, emerged as the funnier one with her quick-witted responses. She took home the gift hamper after winning the question round. Feroze Khan also wore Zara and was styled by Amna Niazi.

Following the success of the second season of the show, host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin is dazzling audiences with the new season of the late night show Tonite with HSY. The show is broadcast in Pakistan at 9pm PST on Hum Sitaray.

The show is host to big personalities from the music, film, sports and entertainment industry of Pakistan.