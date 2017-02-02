Varun Dhawan wants to make universal films

Indian Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan showcases a creation by designer Kunal Rawal at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017, in Mumbai on 1st. February. 2017.2017./ AFP / Sujit JAISWAL

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, star of films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Dishoom, says he attempts to make films that everyone can watch and enjoy.

The actor, who made his acting debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year and has mostly been seen in commercial Hindi films, also said that signing them is a “conscious decision”.

“Doing commercial films is a conscious decision for me because you need the film to do well also and masala commercial films actually mean films everyone within the country can watch,” said Dhawan at a press conference on Wednesday.

The actor, who was seen walking as a showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal’s latest collection The Race of Separates at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Weekin Mumbai, praised the three Khans — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan — for making films which appeal to everyone.

“I am just trying to make that attempt, which the Khans do wonderfully... They make films for the entire country or Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan, they make it for everyone.

“My attempt is only that I can make films which everyone in the country can watch and enjoy,” said Dhawan.

But would he like to explore darker films such as Badlapur again?

“100 per cent I will also. End of the year there will be a surprise coming up,” he said.

The actor, who was last seen on-screen in the 2016 action film Dishoom, written and directed by Rohit Dhawan, is currently working on two films — Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Judwaa 2 is the second instalment of the 1997 Salman Khan blockbuster Judwaa. The movie is expected to release in India on September 29.

“It is a daunting thing. I just want to put my head down and work on that film. I don’t think I can talk much about. Anything I say is going to be less... I am just playing two characters that people can love,” he added.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which also stars his Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt, is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and presented by Fox Star Studios, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to release in India on March 10.