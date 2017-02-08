Varun Dhawan unveils first look of ‘Judwaa 2’
Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Judwaa 2, in which he will bring back the popular characters Perm and Raja — earlier played by superstar Salman Khan — on the big screen.
Dhawan has stepped into Khan’s shoes for the remake of the 1997 film.
“Exclusive Judwaa 2 September 29. Raja and Perm. First look. Who’s your pick?” Dhawan tweeted.
In the black and white image, Dhawan is seen in a double role.
Judwaa 2, directed by Dhawan’s father David Dhawan, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.