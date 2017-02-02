Mobile
Tamannaah Bhatia is very excited for ‘Baahubali 2’

The Indian epic film, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is scheduled for worldwide release on April 28

Image Credit: IANS
: Chennai: Actress Tamannah Bhatia strikes a pose at India Today Conclave in Chennai on Jan 09, 2017 (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is looking forward to the release of Baahubali 2 in April.

“I am very excited for Baahubali 2, which is coming out in April. The first part has already garnered so much interest, love and appreciation. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction this time too,” said Bhatia.

The Indian epic film, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, stars Prabhas in the lead. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on April 28.

Bhatia was speaking on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Weekin Mumbai on Wednesday.

“In Mumbai, we all sweat a lot in summer. So, the fabric that you wear is what really matters. I would say one should wear cotton and Indian fabrics which are suitable for this weather, and you will feel comfortable.

“However, if you really want to look smashing, then go for that dress you want to wear,” she said.

“I enjoy fashion now... It’s like waking up and living with it. I love to attend fashion shows,” the 27-year-old actress added.

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

