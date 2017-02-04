Taapsee Pannu reveals Bollywood crushes
Actress Taapsee Pannu has talked about her Bollywood and Hollywood crushes.
“From as long as I’ve been watching films, I’ve had a crush on John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. I found them really good looking. When I started growing my crush reached Sam Clafin,” Pannu told reporters.
The actress was speaking at the launch of Mannerless Majnu, a song from her film Running Shaadi.com.
Her co-star, Amit Sadh, also got in to the conversation.
“More than a crush, I really admire Priyanka Chopra as an actor. She is an amazing talent. I am a huge fan of Kangana [Ranaut]. She is a mind-blowing actress. I am a fan of people who are dedicated and honest to their craft,” he said.
Directed by Amit Roy, the romantic-comedy is about a group of friends who come up with a concept of helping people run away with the love of their life.
Asked about what she looks for in a man, Pannu said: “It’s enough to get a loyal and honest man in today’s times. Someone who is self-made, honest and respectful enough.”
The film, produced by Shoojit Sircar, is scheduled to release in India on February 17.