Taapsee Pannu reveals Bollywood crushes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Taapsee Pannu reveals Bollywood crushes

Actress says she has always liked John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Taapsee Pannu has talked about her Bollywood and Hollywood crushes.

“From as long as I’ve been watching films, I’ve had a crush on John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. I found them really good looking. When I started growing my crush reached Sam Clafin,” Pannu told reporters.

The actress was speaking at the launch of Mannerless Majnu, a song from her film Running Shaadi.com.

Her co-star, Amit Sadh, also got in to the conversation.

“More than a crush, I really admire Priyanka Chopra as an actor. She is an amazing talent. I am a huge fan of Kangana [Ranaut]. She is a mind-blowing actress. I am a fan of people who are dedicated and honest to their craft,” he said.

Directed by Amit Roy, the romantic-comedy is about a group of friends who come up with a concept of helping people run away with the love of their life.

Asked about what she looks for in a man, Pannu said: “It’s enough to get a loyal and honest man in today’s times. Someone who is self-made, honest and respectful enough.”

The film, produced by Shoojit Sircar, is scheduled to release in India on February 17.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGNPriyanka Chopra

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar presents ‘Naam Shabana’ poster

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body