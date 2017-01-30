Sushant Singh slams ‘Padmavati’ protest, drops surname

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sushant Singh slams ‘Padmavati’ protest, drops surname

Bollywood actor says the views and actions of one political party does not reflect that of other Rajputs

Image Credit: IANS
Sushant Singh Rajput
Tabloid
 

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dropped his surname on Twitter as a mark of protest against activists of Rajput organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena, who misbehaved with the crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati.

“I did it to show that the unfortunate action is not what everyone with that surname endorses. They do not represent the entire Rajputs. There are ways to express your ideas, but violence is never an answer, and that too just on a mere speculation,” said Rajput.

The incident on the Padmavati set occurred on Friday in Jaipur. The Karni Sena activists damaged cameras and other equipment as they opposed what they called “the distortion of historical facts” in the film, which is about Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

“We would suffer till the time we’re obsessed with our surnames. If you’re that courageous, give us your first name to acknowledge,” Rajput tweeted.

On Sunday, he tweeted: “There is no religion or cast bigger than humanity. And love and compassion makes us human. Any other division is done for selfish gains.”

A Twitter user asked, “Why don’t you change your name too if you don’t follow any religion? Then why a Hindu name Sushant? Remove that too.”

“I’ve not changed my surname. I’m probably 10 times more Rajput than you are if you’re implying courage. I’m against the cowardly action,” replied Rajput.

Padmavati features actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film’s shooting has stopped for now.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGNDeepika Padukone
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Raees’ crosses Rs1 billion mark

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis