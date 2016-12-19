Sunny Leone unveils ‘Raees’ look
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s still from her special song Laila Mein Laila in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Raees was released on social media on Monday. Leone says she feels proud to be part of the Rahul Dholakia directorial.
“Proud to be part of Laila Mein Laila. Raees journey has just begun. I am coming,” Leone tweeted alongside the image.
Laila Mein Laila is a remake of the popular song Laila Oh Laila from the 1980 film Qurbani.
Khan tweeted: “Absolutely awesome, Ram Sampath and the ebullient Sunny Leone are bringing back a blast from the past.”
Set in 1980s Gujarat, Raees tells the story of a bootlegger (played by Khan) whose business is thwarted by a tough policeman. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment.
The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.