Sonu Sood talks long, difficult journey in Bollywood

The actor started out as a model before venturing into showbiz in 1999 with Tamil film ‘Kallazhagar’

Image Credit: Supplied
Sonu Sood
Tabloid
 

Actor Sonu Sood says he has had a long and difficult journey in Bollywood.

“It was a tough journey. It is very tough for an outsider to make a mark in Bollywood. But I always had faith in the wishes of my parents. It created a path for me and made my journey smooth,” said Sood.

Sood started out as a model before venturing into showbiz in 1999 with Tamil film Kallazhagar.

He faced failure with films such as Shaheed-E-Azam, Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Sheesha, before getting git right with small but important roles in films such as Jodhaa Akbar, Singh Is King and Dabangg.

The 43-year-old Nagpur-born actor also featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year.

He will next be seen in Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan, and is also excited about the Chinese film Xuanzang — China’s official pick for the 89th Academy Awards.

The actor, who has also stepped into the movie making business as a producer, says competition in Bollywood is fierce.

“Everyday you have to come up with something new and better than other. It is tough. You have to be on your toes, and keep on entertaining people so that you can survive. It is a tough field,” he said.

