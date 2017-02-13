Sonu Sood takes on a new role...for Gulf News

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, whose film Kung Fu Yoga with martial arts legend Jackie Chan is doing robust business in the UAE, took on a new role on Monday as he turned our news anchor for the day during his visit to our Gulf News office.

The daily digital newscast is usually read by the editors from our newsroom, but the Happy New Year actor sportingly donned the new role with ease and gave us an update on the top stories around the world.

“I haven’t done this before, but it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed this experience of being in a newsroom and finding out how the newspaper business functions,” said Sood.

We have a Bollywood actor as our news cast reader today. Looking sharp @SonuSood! #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/7cuhY2vTS3 — tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 13, 2017

His life isn’t uneventful either. His wife will be joining him in Dubai to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14.

“I planned to return to India today, but then I decided that she should come here instead. I plan to make the day extra special for her. I am a romantic at heart. I plan to take her shopping to the Dubai Mall and then eat some good dinner together,” said Sood, who has filmed his hits including Happy New Year, City Of Life and Kung Fu Yoga in the UAE.

He’s so familiar with some of the malls that he acts as a shopping guide to directors such as Farah Khan of Happy New Year fame.

“I knew the map of that mall in my head … Dubai is like my lucky mascot. All my important hits have been filmed in this city and I feel a connection to this city and it’s so close to Mumbai too,” said Sood.

The day didn’t end with an interview with the star. The actor gave us a crash course on how to keep fit even if work was hectic by heading to the gym at the Hotel Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City.

“Imagine if you have a quick meeting at a hotel and you just have twenty minutes to spare. Why not squeeze in a workout? Let me show you how and remember there’s no excuse for not working out,” said Sood.

Read the full interview in tabloid! soon.