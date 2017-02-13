Sonu Sood takes on a new role...for Gulf News

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sonu Sood takes on a new role...for Gulf News

The Kung Fu Yoga star visited the Gulf News office on February 13 and became an integral part of the newsroom and more

  • Actor Sonu Sood visits the Gulf News office on 13th February, 2017.Image Credit:
  • Actor Sonu Sood visits the Gulf News office on 13th February, 2017.Image Credit:
  • Actor Sonu Sood visits the Gulf News office on 13th February, 2017.Image Credit:
  • Actor Sonu Sood visits the Gulf News office on 13th February, 2017.Image Credit:
  • Actor Sonu Sood visits the Gulf News office on 13th February, 2017.Image Credit:
  • Actor Sonu Sood visits the Gulf News office on 13th February, 2017.Image Credit:
  • Sonu Sood in the role of a news anchor with Gulf NewsImage Credit: Gulf News
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, whose film Kung Fu Yoga with martial arts legend Jackie Chan is doing robust business in the UAE, took on a new role on Monday as he turned our news anchor for the day during his visit to our Gulf News office. 

The daily digital newscast is usually read by the editors from our newsroom, but the Happy New Year actor sportingly donned the new role with ease and gave us an update on the top stories around the world. 

“I haven’t done this before, but it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed this experience of being in a newsroom and finding out how the newspaper business functions,” said Sood.

His life isn’t uneventful either. His wife will be joining him in Dubai to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14. 

“I planned to return to India today, but then I decided that she should come here instead. I plan to make the day extra special for her. I am a romantic at heart. I plan to take her shopping to the Dubai Mall and then eat some good dinner together,” said Sood, who has filmed his hits including Happy New Year, City Of Life and Kung Fu Yoga in the UAE.

He’s so familiar with some of the malls that he acts as a shopping guide to directors such as Farah Khan of Happy New Year fame. 

“I knew the map of that mall in my head … Dubai is like my lucky mascot. All my important hits have been filmed in this city and I feel a connection to this city and it’s so close to Mumbai too,” said Sood.

The day didn’t end with an interview with the star. The actor gave us a crash course on how to keep fit even if work was hectic by heading to the gym at the Hotel Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City. 

“Imagine if you have a quick meeting at a hotel and you just have twenty minutes to spare. Why not squeeze in a workout? Let me show you how and remember there’s no excuse for not working out,” said Sood.

Read the full interview in tabloid! soon.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Kanan Gill in Dubai: Keeping it pretentious

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year