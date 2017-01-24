Mobile
Sonu Sood gets emotional recalling his father

Actor remembers telling his dad how he was contacted to work with Jackie Chan on ‘Kung Fu Yoga’

Image Credit: PTI
Actor Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood during a promotional event of the movie 'KungFu Yoga in Mumbai on Monday.
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is sharing screen with the iconic actor-filmmaker Jackie Chan, got emotional on stage during the promotion of the film on Monday remembering his father who passed away a few months ago.

The actor’s production house Shakti Sagar Productions is the presenter and distributor of the film in India.

Sharing his first memory of the film he told media in Mumbai, “Before I started working on the project, I received a message from Jackie Chan’s office, saying they are doing a film and if I would like to be a part of the same.”

As it was an exciting offer for Sood, after reading the message repeatedly, he went to his father to share the news.

“Papa was surprised at the first place and then very happy about me. Therefore, we planned to watch the movie together once we do the screening. Unfortunately, I lost my father a few months ago but I got the opportunity to be part of the film, not only as an actor but also as distributor in India. I think it is the blessing of my father that all the good things are happening to me. I am happy to be associated with the film Kung Fu Yoga,” Sood said.

Kung Fu Yoga is an Indo-China collaborative multilingual action-adventure comedy directed by Stanley Tong, featuring Chan, Amyra Dastur, Disha Patani and Sood.

It is slated to release in India on February 3.

