Sonam Kapoor ‘thrilled’ to star in ‘Pad Man’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sonam Kapoor ‘thrilled’ to star in ‘Pad Man’

The film, directed by R. Balki, will also star Akshay Kumar

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor during the closing ceremony of Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival in Mumbai on Oct. 27, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Actress Sonam Kapoor has signed up for the upcoming film Pad Man, directed by R. Balki.

Kapoor shared the news on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday.

“Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. R. Balki, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Pad Man,” she wrote.

This will be the second time that Kumar and Kapoor will star in a movie together. The two previously worked on the 2011 film Thank You directed by Anees Bazmee.

Pad Man is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGNAkshay Kumar
Anil Kapoor
follow this tag on MGNAnil Kapoor
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGN
Anil Kapoor
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador