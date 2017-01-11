Sonam Kapoor ‘thrilled’ to star in ‘Pad Man’
Actress Sonam Kapoor has signed up for the upcoming film Pad Man, directed by R. Balki.
Kapoor shared the news on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday.
“Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. R. Balki, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Pad Man,” she wrote.
This will be the second time that Kumar and Kapoor will star in a movie together. The two previously worked on the 2011 film Thank You directed by Anees Bazmee.
Pad Man is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.