Sonam Kapoor honours her father on his birthday

Actress posts picture of her and Anil Kapoor from her childhood

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Wishing actor-producer Anil Kapoor lots of love on his 60th birthday on Saturday, actress Sonam Kapoor says she is “so proud” to be his daughter.

Sonam shared a childhood photo on Instagram in which Kapoor can be seen carrying her.

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me — Jim Valvano. Happy happy birthday daddy! I’m so proud to be your daughter. I hope I make you proud everyday. Love you lots,” she captioned it.

Actor Anupam Kher also wished Kapoor, with whom he has worked in more than 30 films.

“Dear Anil Kapoor, if ‘a complete man’ exists then you are almost there. Great actor, great family man and a great friend. Happy birthday,” Kher tweeted.

The two actors have featured together in films such as Om Jai Jagadish, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

