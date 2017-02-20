Mobile
Sonakshi and Badshah collaborating

Actress posted a picture of her and the rapper in a recording studio

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Are actress Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Badshah working together on an album or song? It seems so, going by the picture the Akira star shared on Twitter.

“Twinning and winning at the recording studio with Badshah,” Sinha tweeted.

Last year, when Sinha was promoting Akira in Delhi, Badshah joined her for an impromptu gig.

Known for his independent albums such as Born Star and Terminator, he has also rapped for films such as Fugly, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Shivaay and Ok Jaanu.

His latest song is Tamma Tamma Again from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

