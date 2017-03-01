‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ begins shoot
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have started shooting for their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in Delhi.
Film’s producer Aanand L. Rai shared a photograph of the film’s clapboard and the actors.
“Roll sound camera action. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan shoot begins. God is kind. Congrats R.S. Prasanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Krishika Lulla,” Rai tweeted.
Khurrana, on Tuesday, tweeted that the team was jetting off to Delhi for a joyride.
“Taking off to Delhi for a joyride called Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Rolling tomorrow. Aanand L Rai, Bhumi Pednekar and R.S. Prasanna,” he posted.
This will be the second time Pednekar and Khurrana are working together after Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. To be helmed by R.S. Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Rai and Eros.
Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat South Indian wedding with a quirky twist.