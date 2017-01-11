Shilpa Shetty hosts charity event with Amir Khan
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has teamed up with British boxer Amir Iqbal Khan to host a charity concert that will benefit orphans
Shetty tweeted on Wednesday: “Proud to announce my first international fundraiser for Shilpa Shetty Foundation in association with Amir Iqbal Khan. Orphan Aid London. April 29, 2017. Donate.”
Shilpa Shetty Foundation works towards helping orphans.
The 41-year-old actress also shared a photograph of herself along with her husband Raj Kundra and Khan.
The event is slated to be held on April 29.