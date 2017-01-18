Shatrughan Sinha on Lifetime award: Better late than never
Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who was presented with the lifetime achievement at the Filmfare awards, says it was great to receive the honour from his friend Amitabh Bachchan.
“What more one can ask for. It’s better late than never,” Sinha said.
“The joy of the award increased manifold when it was presented to me by my friend and great actor Amitabh Bachachan in the presence of veteran director Subhas Ghai and my darling daughter Sonakshi Sinha,” Sinha said.
Starting his Bollywood career with Dev Anand’s Prem Pujari, Sinha went on to act in more than 200 Hindi movies.