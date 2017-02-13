Mobile
Shamita Shetty on making mistakes in Bollywood

The actress made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mohabbatein’

Image Credit: IANS
Actress Shamita Shetty
Tabloid
 

Actress Shamita Shetty, who has had a short stint in the Hindi film industry, says she made many choices she could have avoided.

Shetty’s Bollywood career could never compare to what her sister Shilpa Shetty enjoyed.

“I have made many decisions that I probably shouldn’t have made, but life is about making mistakes, learning and moving on. Growing and learning from your experiences — and that is the way I have taken it,” said Shetty,

Shetty forayed into Hindi filmdom with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein, which was directed by Aditya Chopra. She also found success as an actress with her first solo hit Zeher.

But she also had duds such as Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors and Cash.

The 38-year-old actress was last seen on the small screen in 2015 as a contestant of the eighth season of celebrity dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

